Axios has the news, citing "to two people familiar with the matter".

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on a briefing call Tuesday that Biden and his advisers were still "working out" their plans for the tariffs, amid speculation that some of the Trump-era measures will be rolled back to boost the U.S. economy.

Kirby said "security concerns" relating to Taiwan and other areas would be discussed on the call, along with issues tied to "economic competition" in what he called "one of the most consequential bilateral relationships in the world."

The U.S. has also been pressing Beijing not to aid Russia's military effort in Ukraine.

Axios says the White House refused to comment on their story.

Biden and Xi have spoken 4 times since Biden was elected president.