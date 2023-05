This from earlier:

The G7 meeting begins Friday in Hiroshima, Japan. In addition to the energy bans the G& is expected to target sanctions evasion involving third countries, and seek to curb trade that supports Russia's military.

Reuters have more, citing unnamed sources.

The Group of Seven (G7) is:

Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States

Oh, and the European Union (EU) is a "non-enumerated member".

I guess "non-enumerated" means 7 not 8.