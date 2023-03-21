News on this from earlier:
It put a rocket up equities (well, got a pop out of it):
- The possibility of unlimited deposit insurance has been raised in Congress recently, though how to pay for it remains to be seen.
- US bank deposits are around US$18 tln
- The FDIC insurance fund is around US$125 bn
- The FDIC insurance fund is unfunded
