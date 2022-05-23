Morgan Stanley comments come via efx
- "EUR/GBP to trade sideways from here: We expect a range-bound EUR/GBP as Europe faces a similar growth slowdown, with continued geopolitical uncertainty and elevated inflation weighing heavily on consumers disposable income," MS notes.
- "While the ECB is due to start its hiking cycle, we think policy normalisation will be gradual as the weak growth outlook leads to a pause in hiking after the deposit rate hits0%," MS adds.
Remarks from Lagarde reported the past few sessions have given EUR a bit of a lift: