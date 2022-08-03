This via the folks at eFX.

Morgan Stanley Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and maintains a bearish bias and a short exposure in spot targeting a move towards 0.97.

"We remain bearish on EUR/USD targeting 0.97. Eurozone growth data continue to appear challenged, particularly consumption, as high prices and sticky wages are seeing real disposable incomes fall," MS notes.

"High natural gas prices and ongoing political uncertainty (e.g., Italian elections forthcoming) should keep investors cautious about the Eurozone," MS adds.