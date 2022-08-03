This via the folks at eFX.
- Morgan Stanley Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and maintains a bearish bias and a short exposure in spot targeting a move towards 0.97.
- "We remain bearish on EUR/USD targeting 0.97. Eurozone growth data continue to appear challenged, particularly consumption, as high prices and sticky wages are seeing real disposable incomes fall," MS notes.
- "High natural gas prices and ongoing political uncertainty (e.g., Italian elections forthcoming) should keep investors cautious about the Eurozone," MS adds.