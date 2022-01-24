Morgan Stanley:
- "We turn neutral on the USD after having remained bullish for the last six months, though we still see risk/reward as biased marginally to the upside given rising real yields and so we maintain our long USD/JPY exposure,"
- "Despite hawkish Fed statements, robust data, and higher real yields, the DXY has failed to rally and EUR/USD has even turned higher. Positioning appears long USD, and history suggests USD strength ceases once the Fed actually begins hiking rates, which may be soon "
