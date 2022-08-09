Inflation data from the US due today, Wednesday 10 August 2022:
Morgan Stanley is looking for a higher USD (summary here from yesterday)
A little more from MS, this time specifically on the data and a likely impact:
- We think the market is underestimating the stickiness of US inflation, the Fed's resolve in tackling it, and the necessary tightening required to achieve lower inflation.
- US CPI on August 10 may be a critical market catalyst for the next leg of the USD rally should it exceed market expectations