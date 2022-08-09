Inflation data from the US due today, Wednesday 10 August 2022:

Morgan Stanley is looking for a higher USD (summary here from yesterday)

A little more from MS, this time specifically on the data and a likely impact:

We think the market is underestimating the stickiness of US inflation, the Fed's resolve in tackling it, and the necessary tightening required to achieve lower inflation.

US CPI on August 10 may be a critical market catalyst for the next leg of the USD rally should it exceed market expectations