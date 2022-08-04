This via the folks at eFX.

Morgan Stanley Research discusses CHF outlook and maintains a tactical bullish bias over the coming weeks.

"We remain bullish on CHF and long CHF/NOK. We think fundamental factors continue to point to further CHF strength as long as the SNB persists with its preference for a stronger currency to curb imported inflation. Euro area growth expectations - a key driver of EUR/CHF - continue to deteriorate as Russian gas flows are getting further reduced, and recessionary concerns are rising, pointing to inflows for safe-haven currencies like CHF," MS notes.

"Short positioning in EUR/CHF is again at stretched levels, which may again warrant some near-term consolidation. Over time though, we continue to see the cross moving lower to 0.95. USD/CHF should remain driven by the broader USD trend," MS adds.