I covered the Chinese data yesterday, and the implications both for FX and for stimulus going forward. The eFX stuff above is a bit of a reacp.

china data aud 17 May 2023

One particular snippet from the Chinese data getting a lot of attention is that the youth unemployment hit record 20.4% in April. Chinese authorities will be sweating over this and it makes more stimulus, sooner, more likely.