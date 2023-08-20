This is via the folks at eFX.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.

"We instigated this trade idea last week following the failure of EUR/USD to maintain levels above 1.1000 and given the ongoing resilience of US yields as US economic data continues to show limited signs of a slowdown or recession. Nothing has changed this week to justify closing this position and we see a continued gradual move lower"

MUFG is targeting a move towards 1.0770, with a stop at 1.1160

---

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is the world's second-largest bank holding company and second-largest public company in Japan.