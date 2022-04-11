It's Bank of Canada week and analysts at MUFG reiterate a call for selling USD/CAD on a 50 bps hike this week.

They have a target of 1.2150 and a stop at 1.2750. Spot is at 1.2625.

"We are maintaining our short USD/CAD trade idea... The balance between the BOC hiking by 25 bps or 50 bps is a close call but the market now is positioned slightly more in favour of 50 bps and the jobs data coupled with near-term inflation risks and the opportunity to act more aggressively in sync with the FEd, we see a 50 bp hike this week," MUFG notes.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.