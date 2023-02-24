EURUSD daily

Last week, we published MUFG's trade of the week, calling for EUR/USD shorts and they've had a good start. The euro is down to 1.0543 from 1.0684 when it was published.

This week, they're sticking with it, keeping a target of 1.0335 and a stop at 1.0855.

"We are maintaining our short EUR/USD trade idea. The pair has broken back below the 1.0600-level over the past week and we expect it to fall back towards support from the 200-day moving average that comes in at around 1.0330," MUFG notes.

