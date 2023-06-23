EURUSD weekly chart

MUFG maintains a long EUR/USD position to its TOTW portfolio (spot ref: 1.0920), with a target at 1.1320, and a stop at 1.0620. MUFG also maintains a long AUD/NZD position targeting a move towards 1.1200, with a stop at 1.0700.

"We are maintaining a long EUR/USD trade idea. The pair retested the top of this year's trading range between 1.0500 and 1.1000, and we expect the pair to move closer to the year to date high from April at just below the 1.1100-level," MUFG notes.

"We are maintaining our long AUD/NZD trade idea to reflect expectations for narrowing policy divergence between the RBA and RBNZ," MUFG adds.

MUFG sees three reasons why sustained strength in the USD is unlikely.

In summary, MUFG suggests that the US dollar's strength may not be sustained in the longer term due to the uncertainty surrounding tightening cycles and the sensitivity to economic data. They believe that if the FOMC continues to pause its tightening, and if the economic data supports this stance, it could result in a weakening of the US dollar.

