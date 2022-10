NAHB housing market index for October 2022

NAHB housing market index 38 vs. 46 in September. A move below 50 is considered contractionary

index of current single family home sales 45 vs. 54 in September

home sales of the next 6 months 35 vs. 46 in September

prospective buyers 25 vs. 31 in September

lowest level since October 2012 with the exception of the spring of 2020 on the outside of the Covid pandemic

Higher mortgage rates adn home prices is keeping buyers on the sidelines.