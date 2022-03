Prior was 82

Single family home sales 86 vs 89 prior

Six month index 70 vs 80 prior

Prospective buyers 67 vs 65 prior

All the commentary I've seen from US home builders is extremely optimistic on the demand side but worries about the ability to deliver homes remain high, due to supply chain issues.

That's an interesting drop in the six-month index though and potentially highlights how high commodity prices and the war have boosted uncertainty.