The NASDAQ index has now turned into negative territory. The NASDAQ index was up as much as 143.62 points. It is now trading down -5.16 points (traded down -18.68 at the lows).

The S&P index has also moved into negative territory after giving up a gain of 28.34 points. The low took the price down -1.71 points.

The Dow industrial average remains positive (it's low took the change to up 14.23 points).

Volatile trading in the US equities as the market works its way through the goods and bads from the jobs market and what may be some apprehension to move much higher. There has not been an absence of doubters.

Apple shares – a bellwether for large cap tech – are down $-5.85 or -3.07% at $185.05