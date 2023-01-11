The major stock indices are closing higher. The NASDAQ is up for the fourth consecutive day. The S&P and the Dow is up three was four trading days. The gains today were led by the NASDAQ once again which moved up 1.76% on the day.

The final numbers showing:

Dow Industrial Average up 268.75 points or 0.8% at 33973

S&P index is up 50.34 points or 1.28% at 3969.60

NASDAQ index up 189.05 points or 1.76% at 10931.68

Russell 2000 up 21.39 points or 1.17% at 1844.05

All 11 sectors of the S&P index were higher on the day, led by real estate (up 3.59%), consumer discretionary's (up 2.68%), information technology (up 1.75%).