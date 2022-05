It's red candle after red candle in the first 35 minutes of US stock trading.

This is not a good sign at all for the bulls.

Part of this is clearly rates with US yields up 9-13 bps across the curve but I suspect growth worries are also creeping in. Powell yesterday said it would be tough to achieve a soft landing and today the BOE highlighted recession risks.

At some point today the buyers will step in but the early returns are poor. The Nasdaq is back to pre-FOMC levels.