There are some ugly charts in the Nasdaq, including Amazon right now, which is down more than 7% and below the post-earnings. It's now into an area of minimal technical support.

Some other big names:

NVDA -8.3%

NFLX -7.5%

FB -7.1%

GOOG -5.5%

AAPL -5.0%

That's some serious pain.