There are some ugly charts in the Nasdaq, including Amazon right now, which is down more than 7% and below the post-earnings. It's now into an area of minimal technical support.

The generalissimo of the rally in the past few years though is Tesla. It is one that bears close watching as it reverses yesterday's gains and more. There's some support extending down to $825. If that gets taken out it will be a big hit to  market sentiment  .

Some other big names:

  • NVDA -8.3%
  • NFLX -7.5%
  • FB -7.1%
  • GOOG -5.5%
  • AAPL -5.0%

That's some serious pain.

