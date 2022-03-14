The  NASDAQ  index continues to come under extreme pressure. The index is now down around 220 points or -1.71% at 12623.38. The move to the downside is approaching the February 24 low which bottomed at 12587.88. A move below that level would have the index trading at the lowest level since March 5, 2021 when the low price reached 12397.

NASDAQ index approaches the 2022 low

Cathie Woods ARK Innovation is particularly under pressure as it trades at $52.50 down -$3.08 or -5.6% on the day. The price is trading at May 2020 levels, and down -67% from the February 2021 high, and down some -44% YTD.