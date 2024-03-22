The major US indices are closing with mixed results today. The Dow industrial average and S&P index both closed lower. No record closes for those indices on the last trading day of the week. The NASDAQ index did close in positive territory and at a new record.

A summary of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average -305.49 points for -0.77% at 39475.91

S&P index-7.37.4 -0.14% at 5234.17

NASDAQ index rose 26.97 points or 0.16% at 16428.81.

The small-cap Russell 2012-26.56 points or -1.27% at 2071.99.

For the trading week, the major indices (and the Russell 2000) all closed higher:

Dow industrial average rose 1.602%

S&P index rose 2.29%, its best week since December.

NASDAQ index rose 2.85%, its best week since January 8 week

Russell 2000 rose 1.60%.

The NASDAQ and S&P indices has only had four down trading weeks in 2024. For the trading year: