The NASDAQ has given up its gains and has dipped into negative territory briefly. The price is currently up around 7 points or 0.05% but off its highs which had the index up 92.91 points at session highs. The low price today took the index down -6.49 points.

The news from Apple, that they were working on Chatbot gave Apple shares a boost and sent the NASDAQ higher as well, but details later came out saying the company has yet to devise a clear strategy for releasing technology to consumers.

The shares of Apple are still up about $1.50 on the day but they did extend up $4.50 at the session highs.

Microsoft shares are down -$4.72 or -1.30%. Google shares are down about 1%.