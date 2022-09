The major stock indices are all closing lower for the 3rd day in a row. There is no day-after relief rally for the stocks today.

At some point the eternal dip buyers will be right, but there is little to say the buyers are winning.

The three major indices are below both their 100 and 200 day MAs

The Nasdaq is now below its 200 week MA.

IN the short term, the major indices have been below their 200 hour MAs since August 26. All are below theiir lower 100 hour MAs. FOr the Dow the 100 hour MA is at 31220 (30076 is the current price). The S&P 100 hour MA is at 3930 (current price is 3758). The Nasdaq 100 hour MA is at 11640.31 (current price is at 11066.82)

The final numbers are showing:

The Dow fell -107.12 points or -0.39% at 30076.67

The S&P fell -31.94 points or -0.84% at 3758.00

The Nasdaq fell -153.38 points or -1.37% at 11066.82

Russell 2000 fell -39.84 points or -2.26% at 1722.11.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, all but two are lower. The gainers were:

Telecommunications +0.06%

Healthcare, +0.52%