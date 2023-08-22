The major US indices are closing mixed ahead of Nvidia earnings after the close tomorrow and that Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday.

The Dow industrial average and S&P index both closed lower today giving up earlier gains. The NASDAQ index maintained a modest gain despite Nvidia, AMD, Adobe, Meta moving lower. On the other side, however, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Tesla, Netflix all gained today. So I guess it makes sense that the NASDAQ index closed with a modest gain.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average fell -174.88 points or -0.51% at 34288.82
  • S&P index fell -12.22 points or -0.28% at 4387.54
  • NASDAQ index rose 8.27 points or 0.06% at 13505.86

Looking at some of the leaders:

  • Nvidia fell $-12.83 or -2.73% at $456.84. The video below outlines the technicals that are in play through the earnings tomorrow
  • Charles Schwab -4.93%
  • PNC financial -3.17%
  • First Solar -2.86%
  • Palo Alto Networks -2.6% after a surge yesterday.
  • Citigroup -2.47%
  • Bank of America -2.44%

Gainers today included:

  • Moderna, +4.65%
  • AirBNB, +2.48%
  • Paypal, +2.47%
  • Marriot, +2.07%
  • DoorDash +1.63%
  • Boeing, +1.25%

Looking at the big growth stocks:

  • Netflix +1.20%
  • Tesla +0.83%
  • Apple +0.79%
  • Alphabet +0.55%
  • Microsoft +0.18%

US yields start the day lower and are ending the day with mixed results:

  • 2 year yield 5.043%, +5.2 basis points
  • 5 year yield 4.487%, +2.9 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.33%, -1.2 basis points
  • 30 year yield 4.406%, -0.5 basis points