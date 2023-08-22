The major US indices are closing mixed ahead of Nvidia earnings after the close tomorrow and that Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday.

The Dow industrial average and S&P index both closed lower today giving up earlier gains. The NASDAQ index maintained a modest gain despite Nvidia, AMD, Adobe, Meta moving lower. On the other side, however, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Tesla, Netflix all gained today. So I guess it makes sense that the NASDAQ index closed with a modest gain.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -174.88 points or -0.51% at 34288.82

S&P index fell -12.22 points or -0.28% at 4387.54

NASDAQ index rose 8.27 points or 0.06% at 13505.86

Looking at some of the leaders:

Nvidia fell $-12.83 or -2.73% at $456.84. The video below outlines the technicals that are in play through the earnings tomorrow

Charles Schwab -4.93%

PNC financial -3.17%

First Solar -2.86%

Palo Alto Networks -2.6% after a surge yesterday.

Citigroup -2.47%

Bank of America -2.44%

Gainers today included:

Moderna, +4.65%

AirBNB, +2.48%

Paypal, +2.47%

Marriot, +2.07%

DoorDash +1.63%

Boeing, +1.25%

Looking at the big growth stocks:

Netflix +1.20%

Tesla +0.83%

Apple +0.79%

Alphabet +0.55%

Microsoft +0.18%

US yields start the day lower and are ending the day with mixed results: