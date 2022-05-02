The major US indices looked like they may start the month of May off the way they ended the month of April – with declines across the board. The Dow industrial average is down -1.6%. The S&P was down -1.69% and the NASDAQ was down -1.07% in the New York afternoon. However, buyers entered, and erased the declines and closed nearer the high levels of the day.

At the closing bell:

The Federal Reserve will meet on Wednesday and are expected to increase rates by 50 basis points.

Since their last meeting decision on March 16:

  • The DXY index is up 5.3%
  • The 10 year yield is up 83 baais points
  • The Nasdaq is down -6.65%
  • The S&P is down -4.65%

That is some headwinds for the market, but inflation remains an unknown, housing continues have supply/demand imbalances (although getting better) and the Fed is behind the curve in getting rates to neutral (2% to 2.5%).