Major US stock indices, are on a 3-day skid with the Nasdaq leading the way with a loss of nearly -1.15% for the 3rd consecutive day. The index is down -2.40% for the week and on pace to close lower for the 3rd consecutive week.



The S&P index is also on pace for its 3rd consecutive weekly (down -2.10% for the week).

The final numbers for the day are showing:

Dow Industrial Average -290.93 points or -0.84% at 34474.84

S&P index is down -33.95 points or -0.77% at 4370.37

NASDAQ index is down -157.71 points or -1.17% at 13316.92

Russell 2000 is down -21.46 points or -1.15% at 1850.05

For the trading month, with a little over 1/2 of the month over, the major indices are all lower:

Dow is down -3.05% which represents the largest decline since May your

S&P index is down -4.76% which represents the largest monthly decline since December.

NASDAQ index is down -7.17% which is also the largest monthly decline since December

US yields have come off their highs into the close.

2 year yield is at 4.938% after reaching 5.002% earlier

10 year yield is at 4.384% after reaching a new 2023 high at 4.328%.

30 year yield is at 4.392% after reaching a new 2023 high at 4.426%

The USD came off higher levels on the yield dip and is ending the day mixed with declines vs the GBP, JPY and CHF and gains vs the AUD and NZD. The USD was near unchanged vs the EUR and CAD. The JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest of the major currencies today.