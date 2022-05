The Nasdaq is now at the lowest since November 2020 as it broke Monday's low.

There was some early optimism in the stock market despite the CPI report but that's fading. With it, the pop in cable is fading as well.

It's been a strange day of trading as the market tries to navigate inflation. I could see this getting much worse but predicting the next 1% move in markets lately has been a fool's errand.