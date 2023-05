NASDAQ index tests 2023 highs

The NASDAQ index has pushed into positive territory and trades at new session highs. The index is up 18.13 points or 0.15% at 12253.63. That takes the price into the swing area of recent highs going back to February between 12245.43 and 12269.55. A move above that area would take the price to the highest level since August 2022. Get and stay above that level would increase the bullish bias.