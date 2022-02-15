There are grounds for cautious optimism

Signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue

We have not seen any signs of de-escalation on the ground

Not seeing any reduced military presence by Russia on Ukraine borders

Everything is in place for a new attack on Ukraine

The headline is a bit of a pushback to the Russian claims from earlier but we'll see how things go in the hours/days ahead. For now, markets are still hanging on to that sense of relief with equities holding gains and oil prices and gold sinking.