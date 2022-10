Earnings-per-share $3.10 vs. $2.13

revenues 7.93 billion vs. 7.84 billion estimate

net additions at 2.41 million vs. 1.09 million estimate

Q4 adds forecast 4.5 million vs. 4.08 million estimate

Shares of NFLX are now up 15% after hours to $278. There's a huge gap in the chart up to $335, which is another 20% from the after-hours highs.