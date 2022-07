Q2 earnings from NFLX include:

EPS $3.20, (expected was $2.95)

Rev. $7.97b (expected $8.04bn)

Streaming paid net change -970,000 (not as bad as expected, which was -2m)

Streaming paid memberships 220.67mn (expected 220.2mn)_

See 3Q EPS @ $2.14 (well below the expected of $2.72)

3Q Revenue seen at $7.84bn (expected $8.1bn)