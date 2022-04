The Australian dollar is the G10 laggard today but all the selling was in Asia. It had carved out a bit of a base in Europe until the past few minutes, when selling at the start of US equity trading sent it to a fresh session low at 0.7139.

As I right this though, US equities are showing some signs of life. That ebb and flow is going to be the name of the game in FX trading today with nothing significant on the economic calendar.