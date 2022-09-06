Incoming UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has backed down from an early confrontation with the European Union.

She says she will not activate the emergency Article 16 override provision in the Northern Ireland protocol in the coming weeks

Reuters with the headline info citing the Financial Times.

---

A positive sign that Truss is not going to allow the Brexit dog's breakfast to distract her from more pressing issues facing the UK. Infaltion and the intertwined energy crisis are enough of a challenge for now.