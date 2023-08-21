NY Fed finds pay needed to accept a new job at $78,645 up from $72,873 a year ago

Out of those employed four months ago, 91.4% still maintain their jobs, showing a marginal dip from 91.8% in July 2022.

Only 19.4% reported looking for a job recently, down from 24.7% last year.

A New York Fed survey found that workers see a softening jobs market but are still expecting much higher wages if they switch jobs. As for actual offers, that rose to $69,475 from $60,764.

These are some scary numbers in terms of inflation and a wage-price spiral.

The survey is a monthly, nationally representative, internet-based survey of a rotating panel of roughly 1,300 household heads that has been conducted by the New York Fed since June 2013.