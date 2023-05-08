The monthly New York Fed survey on inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term expectations shows:
- 1 year inflation expectations falls to 4.4% from 4.7% in March
- 3 year inflation expectations rises to 2.9% from 2.8% last month
- 5 year inflation expectations rises to 2.6% from 2.5% last month
In other surveyed measures:
- Expected home price gains jumps to 2.5% which is the highest since July 2022
- 1 year ahead expected earnings
Earnings
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price
Read this Term growth unchanged at 3.0%
- Household spending expectations of falls to 5.2% in April from 5.7% last month. The fall is the weakest since September 2021
- Credit access perceptions were mixed in April
- Consumers expect gas prices to rise 5.1% (vs 4.6% last month) and food prices to increase 5.8% (vs 5.9% last month) over the next year.
- Unemployment outlook worsened, with a 41.8% likelihood of a higher unemployment rate in a year. That is an increase of 1.1% from last month.