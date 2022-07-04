Q2 Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) from the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research

Twin headlines are:

Business Confidence Q2: -65, weakest since March 2020

  • prior -40

Capacity utilisation Q2: 93.4%

  • prior 97.1%

more to come

nzier qsbo 05 July 2022

Despite the very soft readings in the survey the RBNZ remains on a rate-rising course. A key reason is, as the survey points out:

 Inflation  pressures intensify further

  • Despite the shakier outlook for the New Zealand economy, inflation pressures have continued to intensify. more firms are facing increased costs, which are being passed onto customers in the form of higher prices. nonetheless, overall profitability amongst the firms surveyed remains weak.