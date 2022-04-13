BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI).

All the main sub indexes are in expansion.

BusinessNZ's Director, Advocacy Catherine Beard said that the March result was another encouraging step towards getting the sector back on track.

BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel stated that “Omicron's impact may not be as harsh as the first 2020 COVID lockdown or last year’s Delta lockdown, but it’s there. Production has struggled, with the index slipping to 50.9 in March and a bit further below its long-term average."