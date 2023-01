ANZ World Commodity Price Index data.

Down 0.1% m/m in December

vs. down 3.9% in November

In NZD terms down 3.8% (NZD rose 2.1% against its Trade Weighted Index)

In y/y terms down 11.4% in December

November was down 11.5% y/y

As part of its report ANZ look at global shipping rates, which is of broader interest:

Global shipping prices have fallen sharply and are nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Demand for container shipping has also fallen as consumer demand for manufactured goods eases.

Ship operating costs have reduced due to lower fuel prices, as well as fewer delays at ports as congestion dissipates.

Shipping demand is expected to remain weak until after the Chinese New Year holiday period, with the volume of goods traded globally throughout 2023 forecast to remain subdued