BNZ - BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI)

August reading is 54.9, firmly in expansion and its highest since July of 2021.

second consecutive month above the long-term average of 53.1

prior 53.5

BNZ Senior Economist, Craig Ebert

“manufacturing production, in general, was holding its own in Q2, rather than drooping, was portrayed in the PMI readings for April May and June. And in July and August the PMI has moved on to suggest an improving tone around underlying growth."