Data from Stats NZ, comment from the report:

  • “The annual number of homes consented remained high but is still below the peak of 51,015 recorded in the year ended May 2022,”
  • The trend for the number of new homes consented peaked in early 2022 and has decreased slightly since then. Trend estimates reveal the smooth and slowly changing features in a time series after removing varying seasonal effects. 
New Zealand building consents 02 February 2023

NZD/USD not a lot changed. The kiwi $ rose overnight after the FOMC and Powell, along with other FX against the USD.