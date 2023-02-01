Data from Stats NZ, comment from the report:

“The annual number of homes consented remained high but is still below the peak of 51,015 recorded in the year ended May 2022,”

The trend for the number of new homes consented peaked in early 2022 and has decreased slightly since then. Trend estimates reveal the smooth and slowly changing features in a time series after removing varying seasonal effects.

NZD/USD not a lot changed. The kiwi $ rose overnight after the FOMC and Powell, along with other FX against the USD.