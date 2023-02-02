ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for January 2023 jumps 13% from December.
- Comes in at 83.4 from December's 73.8
ANZ notes the index is still at a very low level. More:
- Consumer confidence jumped 9 points in January to 83.4, more than undoing its December fall. The lift was driven by the forward-looking questions. The level is still very low.
- The proportion of people who believe it is a good time to buy a major household item, a key retail indicator, lifted 5 points to -28%.
- Inflation expectations were little changed at 5.3%