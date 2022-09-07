NZ data for the June 2022 quarter.

Via Stats NZ:

when adjusted for seasonal effects against the previous quarter:

the volume of total manufacturing sales fell 4.9 percent, following a 3.4 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter

the value of total manufacturing sales fell $1.3 billion (3.8 percent), following a $302 million (0.9 percent) rise in the March 2022 quarter.

(Volumes are calculated by removing the effect of price changes from sales values)

The headline manufacturing number is, very heavily, influenced by the 99% drop in petroleum and coal products

More:

Transport, postal, and warehousing industry sales rose

“It’s important to remember that inflation has contributed to the increase in sales across the business financial data collection this quarter”

----

NZD is not doing a whole lot, off a few tics.