BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) fell back into contraction during December.

PSI for December was 48.8

down 2.3 points from November

well under the long-term average of 53.4

BNZ comment:

“the softening in the PSI, alongside the weakness in the PMI, is bad news for both near term growth and employment in New Zealand. Tourism has been a key driver of the services sector and will continue to support the economy, but it can’t do all the heavy-lifting by itself”.

NZD/USD is little changed, sitting on its low around 0.6072

--

Last we had the manufacturing PMI, also in dire straits: