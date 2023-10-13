The election in New Zealand is on Saturday. The incumbent Labour Party is seeking a third term but is expected to lose to the centre-right National Party/coalition partners.

National looks likely to win the largest proportion of votes in the election, but polls indicate that it will need at least one minor party, and maybe two, to form a government. Polls indicate New Zealand First, led by Winston Peters, will hold the balance of power.

We'll have a good idea of the winner soon after voting closes on Saturday and official results will be released on November 3.

---

I don't expect much NZ dollar impact come Monday's market opening (famous last words!).

National Party leader Christopher Luxon & Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins