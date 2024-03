Exports higher to everywhere but Japan

China: total exports were up $154 million (10 %)

Australia: total exports were up $39 million (5.9 %)

USA: total exports were up $305 million (52 %)

EU: total exports were up $23 million (7.9 %)

Japan: total exports were down $31 million (10 %)

Yesterday we had the news of recession in New Zealand, Q4 GDP negative after Q3 was before it: