Bids hit in NZD with the economic growth data for the final quarter of 2023 missing estimates.

There are some signs that growth in Q1 of 2024 has improved, but the run into Q4 '23 was around GFC (lack of) growth levels. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand aggressively raised its cash rate to combat inflation, and it was not dissuaded by the prospect of a recession. And here we are.