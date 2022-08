REINZ data tracking the housing market in New Zealand.

prices -2.8% m/m in July

prices -1.6% y/y

sales -36.7% y/y

The housing market in NZ has taken a hit from rising interest rates. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand was very early to the inflation-busting rate hike game. (And for clarity, the hikes have not busted inflation yet).

RBNZ Governor Orr