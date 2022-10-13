BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI):

From the report:

Labour shortages, decreased demand and cost pressures were the main flavour of comments made by manufacturers.

BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel

the overall trend remains positive, but with ongoing volatility around it

the 52.0 monthly reading is now back below the PMI’s longer-term norm

The 'new orders' sub index fell into contraction for the second time in 13 months:

NZD/USD is little changed, the PMI tends not to have much of an impact upon release. . It was swung around with everything else after the US CPI data on Thursday.