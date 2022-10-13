BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI):

From the report:

  • Labour shortages, decreased demand and cost pressures were the main flavour of comments made by manufacturers.

BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel

  • the overall trend remains positive, but with ongoing volatility around it
  • the 52.0 monthly reading is now back below the PMI’s longer-term norm

The 'new orders' sub index fell into contraction for the second time in 13 months:

NZD/USD is little changed, the PMI tends not to have much of an impact upon release. . It was swung around with everything else after the US CPI data on Thursday.