US Market Open: Sentiment steadies with stocks firmer post AAPL & pre-NFP/Fed speak

European bourses and US futures are firmer despite the mixed APAC session as participants await NFP

Within this, DAX 40 outperformers aided by German electricity adjustments and strong Adidas earnings

ABA is urging the SEC to investigate short-selling activity while the White House is hopeful on avoiding a debt default

AUD outperforms after hawkish-SOMP while CHF lags post-CPI; USD is softer but relatively rangebound

Core fixed benchmarks continue to pullback from post-Fed/ECB peaks, despite an uptick on German industrial data

Commodities are mixed with crude firmer in a continuation of recent price action while metals are generally softer