The Newsquawk US Market Open: Contained trade ahead of key Fed-related events, focus on BRK.B & debt ceiling

European bourses are firmer across the board, Euro Stoxx 50 +0.1%, though trade has been very contained/steady with the UK away.

Stateside, the narrative is much the same with futures flat ahead of key Fed-related events and the focus thus far on BRK.B and debt ceiling.

Biden to meet McCarthy & others on Tuesday re. debt limit, via FT; said he would not rule out invoking the 14th amendment

DXY is softer and edging towards 101.00 with Antipodeans outperforming and G10s generally faring well

Core debt continues to slip irrespective of weaker German and EZ data, USTs directionally in-fitting

Crude climbs in a continuation of its recent recovery while metals trade is generally thin given the LMEs absence.