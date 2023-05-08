The Newsquawk US Market Open: Contained trade ahead of key Fed-related events, focus on BRK.B & debt ceiling
FULL NOTE
6
Things You Need to Know
European bourses are
firmer across the board, Euro Stoxx 50 +0.1%, though trade has been very
contained/steady with the UK away.
Stateside, the narrative is much the same with futures
Futures
Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as
Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as
Read this Term flat
ahead of key Fed-related events and the focus thus far on BRK.B and debt
ceiling.
Biden to meet McCarthy & others on Tuesday re. debt limit,
via FT; said he would not rule out invoking the 14th amendment
DXY is softer and edging towards 101.00 with Antipodeans
outperforming and G10s generally faring well
Core debt continues to slip irrespective of weaker German and EZ
data, USTs directionally in-fitting
Crude climbs in a continuation of its recent recovery while metals trade is generally thin given the LMEs absence.